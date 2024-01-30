India’s First Sarfaraz Khan – Tempestuous Tales From a Unique Journey

By 2018, the Sarfaraz chapter in Indian cricket was written off by many. Runs had dried up in the IPL, and he could barely get into Uttar Pradesh’s scheme of things.

Change was essential, but it came at a cost – a rather hefty one. In July 2018, the batter opted to return to Mumbai, but he was ineligible for the next Ranji Trophy season, owing to a mandatory one-year cooling period. At 20 – considered to be the age when a player enters the big leagues – Sarfaraz was sat idle at his home.

One is welcome to plot pros and cons, but beyond everything, Sarfaraz’s decision was a gamble. Fortunately, a gamble that paid off, for he has been among the more consistent red-ball batters since the commencement of his second chapter in Mumbai.