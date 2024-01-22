In Pics: Sachin, Saina, Kumble & Mithali Raj Attend Ram Mandir Inauguration

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram at the Ayodhya mandir earlier today was attended by many dignitaries from across the country, including legends of Indian sport.
Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar travelled to the city in the early hours of Monday on a private charter.
Also present at the Ram temple were former cricketers Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad and Mithali Raj. Olympic medal winning badminton player Saina Nehwal was also in attendance.
During the inauguration of the temple, carrying a silver ‘chhatra’ placed on a red cloth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi climbed up the stairs of the newly constructed Ram temple and performed ‘Sankalp’ within the 84 seconds ‘abhijit muhurat’ as part of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram.
He then went into the ‘Garbh Griha’ amid chanting of mantras to complete the remaining rituals.
The majestic five ft tall statue of five-year-old Ram Lalla was finally unveiled to the world.