ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Sachin, Saina, Kumble & Mithali Raj Attend Ram Mandir Inauguration

Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Mithali Raj & Saina Nehwal attended the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram at the Ayodhya mandir earlier today was attended by many dignitaries from across the country, including legends of Indian sport.

Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar travelled to the city in the early hours of Monday on a private charter.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Also present at the Ram temple were former cricketers Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad and Mithali Raj. Olympic medal winning badminton player Saina Nehwal was also in attendance.

Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Mithali Raj & Saina Nehwal attended the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya.

Former Indian cricket captain Anil Kumble attended the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya on Monday.

(Photo: PTI)

Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Mithali Raj & Saina Nehwal attended the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya.

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Iyer attended the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya on Monday.

(Photo: PTI)

Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Mithali Raj & Saina Nehwal attended the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya.

Former Indian cricket captain Mithali Raj and Saina Nehwal  attended the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya on Monday.

(Photo: PTI)

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Mithali Raj & Saina Nehwal attended the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya: Flower petals being showered at the Ram Mandir during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, in Ayodhya, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

(Photo: PTI)

During the inauguration of the temple, carrying a silver ‘chhatra’ placed on a red cloth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi climbed up the stairs of the newly constructed Ram temple and performed ‘Sankalp’ within the 84 seconds ‘abhijit muhurat’ as part of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram.

He then went into the ‘Garbh Griha’ amid chanting of mantras to complete the remaining rituals.

The majestic five ft tall statue of five-year-old Ram Lalla was finally unveiled to the world.

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Sachin Tendulkar 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: