Sarfaraz Khan Back Among Runs With 96 for India A, Rajat Patidar Slams Century

Bharat, named in India’s squad for first two Tests against England, made 64 off 69 balls, laced with eight fours and three sixes, before being dismissed by Dan Mousley. Sarfaraz smashed 96 off just 110 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and a six before missing his century by only four runs by falling to Jack Carson.

Dhruv Jurel, who earned his maiden Test call-up on Friday, chipped in with a blazing 50 off 38 balls, and shared a 57-run stand with Manav Suthar, before being taken out by Carson. Eventually, India A finished at 462/8 declared in 91 overs, as the game ended in a draw.

For England Lions, Parkinson and Carson took two wickets each, while Potts, Mousley, Matthew Fisher and Brydon Carse picked one scalp each.