The Fire & Ice of Gautam Gambhir & Suryakumar Yadav — Hated, Yet Undefeated

“Ab haste thodi rahenge har jagah?”

Suryakumar Yadav asks it with a grin — the grin that has barely left his face in the hour since India won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup by 96 runs over New Zealand. A journalist has just asked him about the contrast between his own disposition and that of his head coach.

Yadav deflects it with warmth, insisting the two men are more alike than people suppose.

They are not.