T20 World Cup: For Those Who Believe, There’s an 8 March After Every 19 November

Despite Matt Henry generating movement in the first over, and almost trapping Sanju Samson leg before wicket, he was not offered a second over on the bounce. Instead, Santner went to Duffy for the third over, and that is precisely where the tonality of the innings was established.

Notably, Jacob Duffy and Lockie Ferguson have been two of New Zealand’s top three most expensive bowlers in the powerplay of this T20 World Cup. Yet, they were given the third and fourth overs respectively. Together, they yielded a combined 39 runs, as India’s score soared from 12/0 after two overs to 51/0 after four.

Despite conceding 15 in his first over, Duffy was given another over in the powerplay, as if hoping for a magic. The only magic that ensued, however, was from the bat of Sharma. The southpaw struck three fours and a six in that very over, recording an 18-ball half-century, which happens to be the fastest ever in a knockout match of the T20 World Cup, and the joint third-fastest overall.

Fastest 50 in a T20 World Cup Match: