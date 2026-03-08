T20 World Cup: For Those Who Believe, There’s an 8 March After Every 19 November

It has been 840 days since a lakh supporters at the stadium, and a billion spread across the nation, were left deflated, dejected and disillusioned when the Australian team defeated India in the final of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.
But for every 19 November, there is an 8 March, for those who try. For those, who refuse to give up. For those, who believe. The Indian cricket team believed. And hence, at the same epicentre of heartbreak — the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad — they have scripted history by winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for a record third time. Accumulating 255 runs after being asked to bat first, India bowled New Zealand out for 159 runs, thereby ensuring a 96-run win.
The Difference Was Evident
Prior to the toss, teams are mandated to duly fill a Team Nomination Form, wherein the batting order and substitutes are mentioned. Copies of this form gets circulated in the press box, to aide the journalists in their work.
When the form arrived in the Narendra Modi Stadium’s press box today, there was a noticeable contrast between the two teams. Striking, if one has an eye for detail.
The Indian form was meticulous. Spotless. Filled by coach Gautam Gambhir, The New Zealand form, done by captain Mitchell Santner, or so it said, had a lot of scriblings. All-rounder Cole McConchie was initially mentioned as the number 8, before it was corrected to ‘sub.’ Jacob Duffy, initially named a substitute, was later drafted as number 11.
What is the point of mentioning this?
That, the difference in the forms somehow translated into the difference between how the two teams carried themselves on the pitch. In the Indian team, clarity of thought was evident. They knew the process, and trusted it with conviction.
Abhishek Sharma Mirrors India’s Clarity of Thought
For instance, the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium gasped when Abhishek Sharma offered an orthodox, pristine front-foot defence to Glenn Phillips in the third ball of the second over. But Sharma knew what he was doing. He knew that against an off-spinner, which has proven to be his Achilles’ heel time and again, it is perhaps unwise to be aggressive. He knew his time will come.
His time did come. In the next couple of overs — bowled by pacers — Sharma struck three fours and a six.
New Zealand, on the contrary, operated in a state of confusion and perplexion, mirroring their form. The decision to bowl first, despite seeing what India did to England whilst batting first in the semi-final, was a surprising decision. What was more baffling was the decision to drop Cole McConchie for Duffy, despite India’s weakness against off-spin being extensively documented throughout the competition.
Despite Matt Henry generating movement in the first over, and almost trapping Sanju Samson leg before wicket, he was not offered a second over on the bounce. Instead, Santner went to Duffy for the third over, and that is precisely where the tonality of the innings was established.
Notably, Jacob Duffy and Lockie Ferguson have been two of New Zealand’s top three most expensive bowlers in the powerplay of this T20 World Cup. Yet, they were given the third and fourth overs respectively. Together, they yielded a combined 39 runs, as India’s score soared from 12/0 after two overs to 51/0 after four.
Despite conceding 15 in his first over, Duffy was given another over in the powerplay, as if hoping for a magic. The only magic that ensued, however, was from the bat of Sharma. The southpaw struck three fours and a six in that very over, recording an 18-ball half-century, which happens to be the fastest ever in a knockout match of the T20 World Cup, and the joint third-fastest overall.
Fastest 50 in a T20 World Cup Match:
1. Yuvraj Singh — 12 Balls
2. Stephen Myburgh & Marcus Stoinis — 17 Balls
3. Glenn Maxwell, KL Rahul, Shoaib Malik & Abhishek Sharma — 18 Balls
Sanju Samson Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record
Prior to this match, Sharma had scored only 89 runs in the entire competition, and had become only the third batter in history to be dismissed on three consecutive ducks in the first three innings of his T20 World Cup career. But when the stakes were at their highest, Sharma rose farthest.
He was eventually dismissed in the eighth over by Rachin Ravindra, but India has adhered to a template throughout the competition — fall of wickets are inefficacious on the scoring rate. For every Abhishek Sharma who is dismissed, in walks an Ishan Kishan. Equally equipped with power, and even more versatile.
It took India 44 deliveries to record a three-figure score. And we could have had a three-figure score on an individual level as well, which would have been the first century in the final of a T20 World Cup. Except, this team of Gautam Gambhir has very little regard for personal milestones.
With the team’s score reading 203, and with his own score reading 89 with five overs to spare, Samson could have decelerated to ensure his century. Yet, he tried to smash James Neesham for a six, and lost his wicket in the 16th over.
But once again, the team showed that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. New batter Shivam Dube bettered everyone else in terms of strike rate, scoring 26 runs in just eight deliveries. Ishan Kishan also got a half-century, scoring 54 runs in 25 deliveries. Courtesy of the combined efforts from almost everyone, India scored 255/5, which is by far the highest total in a T20 World Cup final.
Highest Scores in Final of a T20 World Cup
1. India — 255/5 (2026)
2. India — 176/7 (2024)
3. Australia — 173/2 (2021)
4. New Zealand — 172/4 (2021)
5. South Africa — 169/8 (2024)
New Zealand Only Win Hearts. Again.
New Zealand are not a deep batting line-up like the English team. Always the bridesmaid and never the bride, they were not expected to disrupt the status quo. Unlike Australia, they are not the bad guys who break a billion hearts — despite what Mitchell Santner told The Quint in the pre-match press conference.
They did not. The entire team scored 159 — 36 short of what the Indian top three accumulated. What can we say about Jasprit Bumrah that has not been said already? Four wickets in the final, while conceding just 15 runs. Can the Indian cricket team collaborate with the world’s best scientists to freeze him?
A lot more, though, can be said about Axar Patel than what he usually gets. Yet again, he was the man for the crucial moments, be it while dismissing the dangerous Finn Allen, or India’s nemesis, Daryl Mitchell.
New Zealand have been left with shattered dreams again. For the fifth time in 11 years. But such is the nature of cricket that he, who is not a winner, has to be a loser.
And the Indian cricket team, simply, cannot be that loser. For, they are champions. All 15 of them. And beyond. Rejoice.