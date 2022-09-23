Rohit Sharma Leads From the Front as India Level Series With a 6-Wicket Win
Skipper Rohit Sharma starred in India's six-wicket win over Australia in the second T20I.
Skipper Rohit Sharma blazed away to an unbeaten 46 as India registered a series-levelling six-wicket win over Australia in the second T20I here on Friday, 23 September.
Chasing 91, Rohit scored 46 off 20 balls which included four boundaries and as many sixes to take India over the line with four balls to spare in the rain-affected game.
India had a fantastic start to the run chase, scoring 20 runs in the first over. The run rate took a dip following the dismissals of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, as Hardik Pandya struggled to get a move on. When Pandya was dismissed, the match was hanging in balance with India requiring 14 runs from 7 deliveries.
However, a four from Sharma in the last delivery of the penultimate over, followed by a six and a four from Dinesh Karthik in the first two deliveries of the last over, took the men in blue over the line with four deliveries to spare.
Wade’s Heroics Goes in Vain
Earlier, Matthew Wade smacked an unbeaten 20-ball 43 to fire Australia to a challenging 90 for five against India in the rain-hit second T20I here on Friday, 23 September. Wade hit four boundaries and three towering sixes - all in the final over off Harshal Patel (0/32), while skipper Aaron Finch hit 31 off 15 after wet outfield due to overnight rain reduced the match to a 8 overs-a-side contest.
Australia looked to put up a show for the capacity crowd at the VCA stadium but Axar Patel (2/13 in 2 overs) snapped two wickets in an impressive spell to leave them at 31 for 3. However, Wade ensured the visitors ended things in a flourish as he along with Steve Smith (8) added 44 runs in the final 18 balls.
Bumrah could have dismissed Smith as his sensational yorker had the batter on all fours. However, Smith and Wade managed to put him away for two fours as Australia reached 71 for 4 in 7 overs.
Wade then went berseck as the final over produced 19 runs.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.