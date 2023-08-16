Rishabh Pant Spotted Batting Again for the First Time Since Unfortunate Accident

For the first time since his horrific accident on 30 December 2022, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was seen batting. In a video posted by Md Israque Ahamed on X, the wicketkeeper-batter was spotted brandishing his willow during a recreational event.
During an Independence Day event organised by the JSW Group on Tuesday, 15 August, the 25-year-old also gave a speech, barring facing a few deliveries.
“Once you keep growing older and older, you stop loving the game. One of the reasons is that there is a lot of pressure, you want to excel in life, do this and do that. But yaar, wo enjoyment nahin miss karna hai life main (But friends, you shouldn’t miss out on enjoying your lives),” he was seen saying, in a video shared by Sangita Jindal.
Pant Continuing Rehabilitation Programme at the NCA
Meanwhile, Pant is continuing his rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Whilst the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is likely to come a bit too soon for him, Pant could be seen donning the national colours early next year.
“He has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.
