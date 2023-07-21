Jasprit Bumrah To Play Practice Matches at NCA, Rishabh Pant Starts Batting

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action since September 2022 owing to a back injury, is nearing a return to the grass and will be featuring in practice matches soon, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed.

Bumrah, who had gone through a successful surgery earlier this year in New Zealand’s Christchurch, is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The player recently uploaded a video on his Instagram handle, where he is seeing bowling at the nets.