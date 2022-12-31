VVS Laxman Hails Bravery of Driver and Conductor Who Saved Rishabh Pant’s Life
A driver and a conductor's bravery played a crucial role in saving Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's life.
Former Indian cricketer, VVS Laxman applauded the efforts of two individuals, whose brave and timely actions reportedly played a crucial role in saving the life of Rishabh Pant.
The wicketkeeper-batter of the Indian team, Pant was involved in a car accident in Roorkee during the early hours of Friday, 30 December. He is currently being treated for multiple injuries in Dehradun's Max Hospital.
In his tweet, Laxman thanked Sushil Kumar, a Haryana Roadways driver, for dragging Pant out of his car which was engulfed in fire. He was aided by his conductor, Paramjit, as the duo was quick to drape Pant in a bedsheet and call the ambulance.
"Gratitude to #SushilKumar ,a Haryana Roadways driver who took #RishabhPant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance. We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji," wrote Laxman.
"Also special mention to the bus conductor, Paramjit who along with Driver Sushil helped Rishabh. Very grateful to these selfless guys who had great presence of mind and a big heart. Gratitude to them and all who helped," he further mentioned.
The two have subsequently been honoured by the Haryana Roadways department for their actions, and have had their pictures put up on a wall in the Panipat office.
Pant's Path To Recovery
Meanwhile, Pant remains in stable condition, maintaining communication with the team of doctors.
Speaking to The Quint, Dr Prateek Gupta, sports surgeon at Sir Gangaram Hospital, said that the external injuries might take 3-4 weeks to be cured, while it is still unsure whether Pant will require surgery for his ligament tear or not. The best plan of action will become clear once Pant undergoes an MRI scan in the coming days.
