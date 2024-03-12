Ranji Trophy: Musheer Khan Becomes Youngest Centurion For Mumbai in Final

Musheer Khan broke legendary Sachin Tendulkar's 29-year-old record to become the youngest Mumbai batter to score a century in the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha, at the Wankhede Stadium.

Aged 19 years and 14 days, Musheer scored 255 balls hundred in the second innings of the Mumbai in the final. Sachin held the record for the youngest Mumbai batter to hit a Ranji final hundred when he scored twin centuries against Punjab in the 1994/95 season, a month short of his 22nd birthday, which helped Mumbai win the title.

Incidentally, Sachin was also present in the stands at the time when Musheer achieved the milestone, watching the youngster break his record.