Ind vs Eng: Skipper Rohit Sharma Reacts Hilariously to the Declaration Confusion

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, the opening batsmen for England, both also hurried back to the dressing room to get ready for their innings after witnessing the Indian batters leave the pitch. Rohit Sharma, the captain, though responded by clarifying that the innings had not yet been declared.

From the Indian dressing room, Rohit Sharma was seen in his natural, unfiltered avatar, ordering the Indian batters to return to the ground after pointing to the pitch so they could resume playing.

This prompted Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal to come back to the pitch to finish the task at hand. However, the inning was then declared soon after when Rohit called his batters back, after the 98th over, with the score at 430/4.