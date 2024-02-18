'Only Good Cricket,' Virender Sehwag Shares the Success Formula of T20I Leagues

MI Emirates played some exceptional cricket on Saturday to beat Dubai Capitals in the final and clinch their maiden DP World ILT20 title. Scoring the first 200+ score of the season, the Nicholas Pooran-led Emirates posted 208/3 on the board and successfully restricted the Capitals at 163/7 to emerge as Season 2 champions.

Putting on a spectacular batting display, Andre Fletcher and Nicholas Pooran scored a half-century each. While Fletcher got out after smashing 53 runs off 37 balls, with 3 fours and 4 sixes, Pooran remained unbeaten, playing a blazing knock of 57 runs, that came in just 27 balls with 2 fours and 6 sixes. Launching a fierce bowling attack, the Emirates didn't let the Capitals even come close to the target as none of their bowlers, except Dwayne Bravo, returned empty-handed.