'Only Good Cricket,' Virender Sehwag Shares the Success Formula of T20I Leagues

MI Emirates played some exceptional cricket on Saturday to beat Dubai Capitals in the final and clinch their maiden DP World ILT20 title. Scoring the first 200+ score of the season, the Nicholas Pooran-led Emirates posted 208/3 on the board and successfully restricted the Capitals at 163/7 to emerge as Season 2 champions.
Putting on a spectacular batting display, Andre Fletcher and Nicholas Pooran scored a half-century each. While Fletcher got out after smashing 53 runs off 37 balls, with 3 fours and 4 sixes, Pooran remained unbeaten, playing a blazing knock of 57 runs, that came in just 27 balls with 2 fours and 6 sixes. Launching a fierce bowling attack, the Emirates didn't let the Capitals even come close to the target as none of their bowlers, except Dwayne Bravo, returned empty-handed.
Former Indian cricketer spoke to The Quint about the tournament, it's scope for young players and more. Here are excerpts from the conversation:
Why do you think this new league has gathered much audience?
I think I heard that 20 crore people watched this league, DP World ILT20 and it's happening in UAE, so everybody is coming from all over the world and playing this league. Since nine international players are in the playing XI, this league is getting attention and coverage is so good and all the players want to play this league.
You were there when the IPL started first. What do you think the success formulas of these T20 leagues?
Only good cricket. Good cricket is played by all the teams and because of that, the league is getting success and hopefully, in coming years, all top players will come and play this league and good cricket will happen. Because of that, this league will sustain and give a good benefit to the UAE players.
There are already so many top players but who impressed you the most?
So many players played but the only one player who impressed me was Sikandar Raza. The way he batted, the way he bowled, I think because of Sikandar Raza, Dubai Capitals played the final.
If there were more so many leagues in your time, would you have played?
Yes. I would have played in them and I'd have gotten richer.
How much do you think leagues like this benefit local players and cricketers across the globe who get opportunities to keep playing around the year?
If a board is organizing this kind of league then it's good for the local players. If a board is not organizing, then the league will maybe one or two years, or after three years shut down. If the board makes sure that this league continues to happen, their local players will get benefitted because nine players are in the playing eleven. Those UAE local players are spending time with those nine international, not 9, even18 international players, they can learn from them, how to practice, what to do, how to build innings and what to score, how to take wickets. And that's how the UAE cricket will get better.
Do you think it'll be good exposure for cricketers because it's World Cup year?
I think everybody loves to play T20 tournament before the World Cup. It's good for practice and I'm sure that who are playing in this league, when they go back to their countries, they will get benefit and they will contribute for their team to win the World Cup.
Which youngster do you think performed really well in this league?
Waseem Muhammad, Zahir Khan from UAE, bowled really well. So there are a lot of other youngsters, but these two impressed me the most.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)