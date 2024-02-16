Looking Forward to Taking MI Emirates Down: Jason Holder Ahead of ILT20 Final

Dubai Capitals, on Thursday (15 February), defeated defending champions Gulf Giants by 9 wickets in Qualifier 2 of ILT20 2024 to become the second team to enter the final, after MI Emirates booked their spot by winning the first Qualifier earlier in the week.
Capitals were able to restrict the Giants to a low total of 138/6 in Sharjah on Thursday and managed to chase it down in 15.2 overs. Dubai Capitals's Jason Holder shared his thoughts on the victory, and on the big final against MI Emirates. Here are the excerpts:
It was a challenging season this time for Dubai Capitals, but you've managed to make it to the final. Now, you're just one step away from the trophy. Tell us about the season.
Yeah, as you just said, we are one step away. It just shows you about the game of cricket. We had a little bit of a drought in the middle phase of this tournament, but the way the guys have rallied back and really come together to play some solid cricket and make it to the final, it is remarkable. We're really looking forward to our chances in the final. We've played Mumbai before and beat them, so they are beatable. We're looking forward to that challenge.
Let's talk about the first innings. Restricting the defending champions to 138. Incredible performance by the bowlers that very much set the team up, didn't it?
Yeah, it did. As you said, I thought we started brilliantly. We were able to get new ball wickets, which is always key, and then we just picked up wickets at a crucial stage of the innings. It would always stem the flow of runs and we were able to not just only keep getting wickets, but also keep the scoring rate pretty reasonable and manageable. So if you ask this at the start of the game, will we take 138, I'm sure most people would say we will take the 138. So it's really good to see the batters then come out and be clinical in the run chase.
Looking at the final, of course, a big game, pressure game. You said that, of course, you've beaten MI Emirates in the past also. What all to look forward to? Dubai Stadium is very much your homeground also.
It should be a fun-filled atmosphere, man. We're just looking forward to the challenge. I don't think a lot of people would have expected us to make it to the final. So the fact that we're here, we mean business. So really looking forward to that challenge. We know Mumbai will pack a heavy punch in terms of their star-studded team, but as I said before, we're really looking forward to taking them down.
Any message for the Dubai Capitals fans? Of course, you would want them to turn up with their numbers for the final.
Just want to tell the fans to come out and support us. I think it'll be a fun-filled atmosphere. It'll be a spectacle to watch. And just a massive thank you to all the Dubai Capitals fans throughout this entire season who supported us and we are looking forward to seeing you all in your colors and numbers coming Saturday. Thank you very much.
