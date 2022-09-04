MS Dhoni To Continue as Chennai Super Kings Captain in IPL 2023: Reports

Notably, the talismanic leader, who has led CSK since the inception of IPL in 2008, relinquished his captaincy just two days before IPL 2022 started and handed it to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. However, CSK didn't produce great results under Jadeja and he gave back the captaincy duties to Dhoni midway into IPL 2022 for the remainder of the season.



During IPL 2022, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup-winning captain had also confirmed that he will continue playing for the four-time winners, saying that it would be unfair to not say 'thank you' to Chennai and the CSK fans if he doesn't say goodbye in front of them.



"Definitely. It's a simple reason: it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you," Dhoni had said.