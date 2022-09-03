Brian Lara Replaces Tom Moody as Head Coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2023

The legendary Brian Lara has replaced former Australian cricketer Tom Moody as Sunrisers Hyderabad's head coach for the 2023 IPL season, the team announced on Saturday.

This will be the 53-year-old's maiden assignment as a head coach of a T20 team.

The former West Indies skipper had joined SRH as the strategic advisor and batting coach last December.

"The cricketing legend Brian Lara will be our head coach for the upcoming #IPL seasons," the IPL team posted on its official Twitter handle.