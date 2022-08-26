'Being Dhoni’s Trusted Deputy Most Enjoyable Period Of My Career': Virat Kohli
Before succeeding Dhoni as Test captain in 2014 and overall captain in 2017, Kohli served as Dhoni's vice-captain.
Virat Kohli wrote a heartfelt post for his former captain, MS Dhoni, in which he stated that being his "trusted deputy" was the most enjoyable and exciting period of his career.
Before succeeding Dhoni as Test captain in 2014 and overall captain in 2017, the 33-year-old star batter served as Dhoni's vice-captain for a significant period of time in all formats.
"Being this man’s trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18," tweeted the former Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli.
The numbers '7' and '18' in the tweet represent Dhoni's and Kohli's jersey numbers, respectively.
During their time in international colours, Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have shared a number of memorable partnerships.
The photo he shared is from India's 2016 T20 World Cup victory over Australia in Mohali, where Kohli famously scored an unbeaten 82 off 51 deliveries to lead India to a six-wicket victory.
Even after Kohli assumed the leadership role, Dhoni and Kohli appeared to be getting along well and frequently praised one another.
After taking a break from international cricket, Virat Kohli, who is now going through a rough patch, is expected to make a comeback into Team India for the Asia Cup.
It is even more important for Kohli to find some form in the Asia Cup, which will be played in the T20 format. India's campaign kicks off on Sunday against arch-rivals Pakistan.
