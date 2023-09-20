Mohammed Siraj Returns to No. 1 in ODI Bowlers' Rankings After Colombo Heroics

Mohammed Siraj’s stunning six-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final has helped him return to the number 1 spot in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI bowling ranking.

Siraj first achieved the number 1 ranking in January this year but was replaced by Josh Hazlewood in March. The star Indian pacer has now returned to the highest echelon after the stunning show against the hosts in Colombo on Sunday when he helped bowl out the Lankans at a mere 50 runs which led to India's 10-wicket victory.