India vs Sri Lanka: Siraj’s Six Wickets Help India Lift Eighth Asia Cup Title

Mohammed Siraj became only the second bowler to take a six-fer in a men's ODI Asia Cup final after Ajantha Mendis, as his deadly spell of 6/21 helped India clinch their eighth title, with a 10-wicket thrashing of Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, 17 September.

After play resumed at 3:40 pm, due to rain delaying the start, Siraj got massive help from movement off the pitch, making the ball talk both ways and leaving Sri Lanka batters bamboozled to pick a magnificent career-best 6-21 in seven overs, including four scalps coming in his second over of the game.