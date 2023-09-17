Former Players, Fans Laud Mohammed Siraj as Six-Fer Powers India to Asia Cup Win

India lifted the Asia Cup after five years by beating Sri Lanka comprehensively on Sunday, 17 September, courtesy of a remarkable spell from Mohammed Siraj. The Indian speedster produced the performance of his life, picking up six wickets by conceding only 21 runs, as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Batting first, the Lankans got off to a calamitous start with Jasprit Bumrah sending Kusal Perera back for a duck. From then onwards, however, it was all about the Siraj Show.