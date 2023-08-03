ADVERTISEMENT
Rahul Likely To Miss Asia Cup, Iyer’s World Cup Participation Uncertain: Report

Both KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have not featured for India since March.

The Quint
Published
Cricket
1 min read
Two of India’s key batters, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are most likely to be unavailable for the upcoming Asia Cup, which will be played from 30 August to 17 September, as per a report in PTI. Both players are currently in rehabilitation, having underwent surgeries.

Shreyas Iyer suffered a stress fracture in his lower back during the Test series against Australia earlier this year, while Rahul faced a hip injury during IPL 2023. They have been sharing updates about their recovery regularly with their fans on social media.

While many expected the pair to return to the team in the upcoming T20I series against Ireland, after a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) update confirmed they are both batting in nets, Rahul and Iyer ultimately could not make the cut.

As per PTI, neither is likely to feature in the Asia Cup as well, although Rahul could play the ODI series against Australia, in September. Iyer, on the contrary, is unlikely to be available for that series, while his World Cup hopes now hang in balance.

Topics:  ICC World Cup   Shreyas Iyer   KL Rahul 

