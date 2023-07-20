Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Declared: Know Match Dates, Venues, and Important Details

Asia Cup 2023 is set to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup 2023 schedule is declared recently for all the interested viewers who are patiently waiting for the tournament to begin. People should note the important match dates and venues. It is important to note that the Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played from 30 August to 17 September. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup tournament from anywhere they want.

The Asia Cup 2023 schedule is available online. As per the latest official details, India vs Pakistan teams are set to face each other in their Group A Asia Cup match that is scheduled to take place on 2 September, in Kandy. It is important to note that around 13 matches will be played in the Asia Cup 2023.