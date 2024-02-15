"Happy and Proud of Yashasvi," Says RR Teammate Shimron Hetmyer

Gulf Giants lost their first chance to make it to the finals of the ILT20 after they suffered a 45-run run defeat at the hands of MI Emirates in Qualifier 1 on Wednesday night in Dubai, even as Mumbai went through to Saturday's final.

The defending champions couldn't chase down the target of 164 as they collapsed after scoring 118 in 18.2 overs. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth was the star of the match as he picked up 3 wickets, preventing the Giants from putting up a big fightback with the bat.

Shimron Hetmyer reflected on the loss, his performance in the tournament, the upcoming IPL challenge and much more as he spoke to The Quint after the game.