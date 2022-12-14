IPL Auction 2023 Date and Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast
IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast: The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction will officially kick off on Friday, 23 December 2022 in Kochi, Kerala. Up to 991 players, including 714 Indians and 277 international players, have registered for the mini-auction that will occur before a second consecutive 10-team season. Let us read about the IPL Auction 2023 live streaming and telecast details below.
A total of 405 players will be presented in the TATA IPL 2023 Auction after 36 additional players were requested by teams and have been added to the final list of players that will be auctioned.
Currently, 87 slots are available, among which 30 are reserved for international players. The highest reserve fee is Rs 2 crore, almost 19 overseas players may be included in the top category.
IPL Auction 2023: Start Date and Time
The IPL Auction 2023 will start on 23 December 2022 in Kochi. The auction will commence at 14:30 IST.
IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming - Details
The live streaming of IPL Auction 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema App in India.
IPL Auction 2023: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast
The live telecast of IPL Auction 2023 will be broadcasted on Star Sports channels. In India, Viacom 18 has the official digital rights for the IPL 2023 in India.
According to an official IPL Auction 2023 list released by the Indian Premier League, 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.
TATA IPL Auction 2023: Full List of Player Auction
Check out the list of IPL 2023 Player Auction below.
|Franchise
|No of Players
|No of Overseas Players
|Total� Money Spent (Rs.)
|Salary Cap Available (Rs.)
|Available Slots
|Overseas Slots
|CSK
|18
|6
|74.55 Cr
|20.45 Cr
|7
|2
|DC
|20
|6
|75.55 Cr
|19.45 Cr
|5
|2
|GT
|18
|5
|75.75 Cr
|19.25 Cr
|7
|3
|KKR
|14
|5
|87.95 Cr
|7.05 Cr
|11
|3
|LSG
|15
|4
|71.65 Cr
|23.35 Cr
|10
|4
|MI
|16
|5
|74.45 Cr
|20.55 Cr
|9
|3
|PBKS
|16
|5
|62.8 Cr
|32.2 Cr
|9
|3
|RCB
|18
|6
|86.25 Cr
|8.75 Cr
|7
|2
|RR
|16
|4
|81.8 Cr
|13.2 Cr
|9
|4
|SRH
|12
|4
|52.75 Cr
|42.25 Cr
|13
|4
|Total
|163
|50
|743.5 Cr
|206.5 Cr
|87
|30
