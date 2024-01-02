India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI Live: Where & How To Watch Live Streaming

Having won the first two ODIs, Australia has decided to win the series against Indian women. However, Team India still can win a match against Australia. According to the latest official details, the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match is set to take place today, Tuesday, 2 January 2024. Cricket fans in the country can watch their favourite team play from anywhere they want. The match will be live streamed for those who cannot watch it at the venue.
Cricket fans are requested to take note of the date and time of the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match. For those who do not know, Harmanpreet Kaur is the captain of Team India. Cricket fans are requested to stay alert if they want to watch the live streaming of the upcoming 3rd ODI match.
Here are the match date, time, venue, and live streaming details of the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match that you must note if you want to watch which team wins.
When will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match take place?
The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match will take place today, Tuesday, 2 January 2024.
When will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match begin?
The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI will begin at 1:30 pm IST on Tuesday. You must remember the match time to watch the complete live streaming on 2 January.
Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI be played?
The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI in India?
You can watch the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI on the Sports18 Network channel in India. The match will begin at the scheduled time on the channel.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI in the country?
You can watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI on the Jio Cinema app and website in India, on Tuesday. Please note that the live streaming will start at 1:30 pm.
