Ind W vs Aus W: India Women Script Historic First Test Win Over Australia

India started the chase on a poor note when they lost Shafali Verma in the first over after the aggressive batter had struck Kim Garth for a boundary a few balls earlier.

Richa Ghosh had her heart in her mouth when a delivery from Ashleigh Gardner turned sharply and shot off from the rough spot and sailed over the middle and leg and past the keeper for four byes.

A ball later, Richa had a life when Beth Mooney put down a sitter at first slip off a thick outside edge.

Smriti Mandhana, back-to-back fours off Kim Garth -- a fine cover drive across the turf for the first and a slap through the covers off a short and wide delivery for the second boundary. But Garth gets the next delivery to hold its line and Safali hangs her bat out, the thin edge is an easy catch for skipper Alyssa Healy to pouch it.