Harmanpreet Slams 54 Not Out as India Register Easy 7-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur slammed 54 not out off 35 balls in leading India to an easy seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday, 9 July.

Chasing 115 on a sluggish pitch after Bangladesh were restricted to a below-par 114/5, India lost Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues early in the power-play. But Harmanpreet, who was dropped on 24, made full use of the reprieve to hit six fours and two sixes in her unbeaten knock of 54 at a strike rate of 154.29.