Harmanpreet on WPL's Success, BCCI's 'Pay Parity' & Future of Women's Cricket

The WPL also gave a platform to the many Indian domestic players who have worked hard for many years, but haven't been able to make the cut for international cricket. The WPL in that way gave them the spotlight and also the auction money would have gone a long way to for some players to just get some validation that their years of hard work was worth something right?

Yes, definitely. We always talk about how just the few girls who are playing for the country, are the ones who are getting the opportunity and all the money. Also because in domestic cricket we hardly get 10-12 games and then if you don't qualify for the next round, you don't play any more cricket.

The WPL is something we all wanted to start because it was so important for the young players, for the domestic players as they can also now play more and get some more money, some security in their life because that is also very important because when money was not involved, security was not there.

I could see many girls leaving cricket because their parents didn't want them to play because they weren't earning enough. I know some girls were only playing cricket just out of the love for cricket. But now, there is security in playing cricket, and you can secure your life also.