India vs WI: ‘Look at Bigger Picture,’ Dravid Explains Resting Kohli & Rohit

We Can’t Look at Every Single Game: Rahul Dravid

In both the games so far, Ishan Kishan has opened the batting in the company of Shubman Gill. The left-hander has in fact been the only visiting batter to do well so far in the two matches - hitting back to back consecutive half-centuries.

The experiments have continued in the middle order as well. While Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya batted at No. 3 and 4 respectively in the first match, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel were sent in those positions for the second game. Even as the series is on the line going into the third ODI, Dravid insists that the focus will be on the experiments rather than the result.

"We will always look at the bigger picture. At this stage in the cycle, with the Asia Cup and the World Cup coming up, in some ways with the injuries that we have, we have to look at the bigger picture. We can't look at every single game and every single series. If we do that, I think it will be a mistake," he said.