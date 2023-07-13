Ind vs WI, 1st Test: Jaiswal Shines After Ashwin’s Fifer as India Dominate

Alick Athanaze Shows Promise

Earlier, West Indies’ batting order could offer hardly any resilience against the Indian bowlers, as they were bowled out for a meager score of 150 runs. Debutant left-handed batter, Alick Athanaze showed some resistance and was looking like putting a price on his wicket before falling for 47.

After picking four wickets in the first session, India picked four more wickets in the second session of the day, two of which were taken by Ravichandran Ashwin, while conceding only 69 runs. The last two wickets were scalped shortly into the third session, with Ashwin getting into the act again, alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

The hosts' below-par batting effort was caused mainly by some reckless shot selection, including of an assured, calm and composed looking Athanaze. The batters were perishing when trying to attack on deliveries without showing adequate patience, leaving a lot left to be desired.