Lack of Flexibility and Options in India's T20I Squad for West Indies Series

India’s stated ambition as a T20I squad according to their skipper Hardik Pandya was to have as many bowling options as possible and be flexible with the batting order. But that hardly seems to be the case when you look at the squad for the West Indies series.

The likes of all-rounders Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar, very much part of the scheme of things since the new regime began in T20I cricket are no longer part of it. Instead, we have specialists taking their place. Hooda and Sundar’s poor returns in the recent IPL played a part. Sundar in fact was out of the IPL very early in the piece because of an injury.

The IPL form also played a part in Rahul Tripathi being left out of the line-up after he showed much promise in India colours in the T20Is.

The other batters have picked themselves, especially the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal after a breathtaking IPL season.

It is among the bowlers that one has a lot of queries but as is the wont of Indian cricket we will not get any answers. So, keep asking!

Ravi Bishnoi is back in the T20I line-up, but don’t we already have Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in the squad? Would it not have been better to go for a Rahul Tewatia who can offer a bit of both?

Axar Patel is in the mix, which means Ravindra Jadeja gets a break. But that does not mean Jadeja is completely out of the T20I picture.

But questions must be asked about the selection of Avesh Khan. During the recent IPL, Khan did not have much to do with the ball, except his display of emotions after scoring the winning run against Bangalore. Khan’s last foray in T20I cricket was forgettable. He was thrashed summarily last year by all kinds of batters. So, selectors must have seen something that none of us have in Khan for the T20I format.