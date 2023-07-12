Fans Applaud Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Inclusion in the Playing XI for the First Test

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, on Tuesday, confirmed that the young superstar Yashasvi Jaiswal will be opening the batting for India in the first Test against West Indies on Wednesday. He will be accompanied by Rohit himself while Shubman Gill, who occupied the opening place earlier, will be moving to play at No. 3.
Talking about the same in a press conference, Rohit said, “Gill will play at No.3 because Gill himself wants to play at number 3. He discussed with Rahul (Dravid) that I have played all my cricket at 3 and 4. I think I can do better for my team if I bat at number 3. And it is good for us too because it becomes an opening combination of left and right," said Rohit on the eve of the first Test.”
Jaiswal holds incredible records in IPL, U-19 and domestic cricket. He was awarded the Emerging Player of the Season in IPL 2023 and also won the Player of Tournament award during the 2020 U-19 World Cup. He was earlier involved in India’s squad for the 2023 World Test Championships Final as a standby player.
Netizens are excited to witness the new opening pair take on the Caribbean opponent on Wednesday.
