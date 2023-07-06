India Tour of West Indies 2023 Full Schedule: Live Streaming, Telecast & More

Team India is all set to play a series of two test matches, three ODIs and five T20I matches against West Indies. The upcoming one month-long India vs West Indies Series 2023 will kickstart from 12 July with a test match and end on 13 August with a T20I match.
Prior to the IND vs WI Series 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the fixtures, dates, timing, squads, and venue of all the matches.
Let us read about the West Indies vs India Series 2023 live streaming, and telecast details below.
When will the India vs West Indies Series 2023 Start?
The India vs West Indies series will start from Wednesday, 12 July 2023.
When Will the West Indies vs India Series 2023 End?
The West Indies vs India series 2023 will end on Sunday, 13 August 2023.
West Indies vs India Live Streaming
The WI vs IND series will be live streamed on JioCinema and FanCode app.
When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of West Indies vs India Series 2023?
The live telecast of all West Indies vs India series matches will be live telecasted on DD Sports channel.
West Indies Tour of India 2023: Full Schedule of IND vs WI Series 2023
Here is the full schedule of West Indies vs India Series 2023.
West Indies vs India 1st Test Match: 12 July 2023; Windsor Park, Dominica.
West Indies vs India 2nd Test Match: 20 July 2023; Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad.
West Indies vs India 1st ODI: 27 July 2023; Kensington Oval, Barbados.
West Indies vs India 2nd ODI: 29 July 2023; Kensington Oval, Barbados.
West Indies vs India 3rd ODI: 1 August 2023; Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.
West Indies vs India 1st T20I: 3 August 2023; Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.
West Indies vs India 2nd T20I: 6 August 2023; National Stadium, Guyana.
West Indies vs India 3rd T20I: 8 August 2023; National Stadium, Guyana.
West Indies vs India 4th T20I: 12 August 2023; Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Florida.
West Indies vs India 5th T20I: 13 August 2023; Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Florida.
