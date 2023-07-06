India Tour of West Indies 2023 Full Schedule: Live Streaming, Telecast & More

Team India is all set to play a series of two test matches, three ODIs and five T20I matches against West Indies. The upcoming one month-long India vs West Indies Series 2023 will kickstart from 12 July with a test match and end on 13 August with a T20I match.

Prior to the IND vs WI Series 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the fixtures, dates, timing, squads, and venue of all the matches.

Let us read about the West Indies vs India Series 2023 live streaming, and telecast details below.