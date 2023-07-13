India vs WI: Number 3 Is a Sport Where I Want to Consolidate, Says Shubman Gill

Yashasvi, Ishan Make Test Debuts

With Shubman moving to number three, India handed a debut cap to promising youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal who will be opening alongside Rohit Sharma. Wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan was also handed a debut cap.

It was West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite though who won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Test of the two-game series at Windsor Park.

"Surface is generally dry, but there's moisture in the first hour. We had a ten-day camp in Antigua. (Brian) Lara (performance mentor) was there, that was good for our young batters. We had seen ourselves in good positions in the last (two WTC) cycles. What we need is consistency and putting it together. Want the boys to be positive," said Brathwaite at the toss.

Through the two-match Test series, both India and West Indies are kickstarting the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

"The championship final is still a couple of years from now. We've played some consistent cricket that's why we've played two finals. This is something we can take forward. Lot of new guys in the squad, so hopefully, we can get a good perspective from the last two cycles. This cycle will be no different," said Rohit.

Asked about his preparation for the Caribbean tour, Rohit said, "We started off with Barbados, played a practice game there. We've had good prep here even though rain played spoilsport a little."

Talking about his message to debutants Jaiswal and Kishan, the Indian captain skipper said, "Just want them to enjoy. They will have nerves but it's our responsibility to make sure they enjoy it. Those guys have the potential and I hope we can give them all the comfort and happiness they need on the ground."