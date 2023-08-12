Ahead of the team's 4th T20I against West Indies, which will be played in Florida on Saturday, 12 August, India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey indicated that the team is planning to include the youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma in their bowling plans.

According to Mhambrey, both Tilak and Yashasvi have the ability to provide India with back-up spin option. The young pair is being trained to play the role of part-time bowlers.