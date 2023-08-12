Ahead of the team's 4th T20I against West Indies, which will be played in Florida on Saturday, 12 August, India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey indicated that the team is planning to include the youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma in their bowling plans.
According to Mhambrey, both Tilak and Yashasvi have the ability to provide India with back-up spin option. The young pair is being trained to play the role of part-time bowlers.
“When you have someone who can chip in, it is nice. I have seen Tilak and Yashasvi bowl since U19 days. They are capable of being good bowlers. They can work on it at this level. When you got options like these, it is nice to have them,” Paras said.
He further added, “We will see them bowl soon hopefully, we are working on it. It will take time. Soon, we will see them bowling an over at least.”
India, meanwhile, are coming into the United States of America with a 1-2 deficit on the series scoreline. Hardik Pandya's side lost the first two T20I matches against West Indies, but bounced back with a convincing triumph in the third fixture. However, they will still have to win two consecutive fixtures to secure a series victory.
