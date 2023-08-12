ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019We Will See Jaiswal and Tilak Bowling Soon: Indian Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey

We Will See Jaiswal and Tilak Bowling Soon: Indian Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma are being trained to improve their bowling skills.

The Quint
Published
Cricket
1 min read
We Will See Jaiswal and Tilak Bowling Soon: Indian Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ahead of the team's 4th T20I against West Indies, which will be played in Florida on Saturday, 12 August, India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey indicated that the team is planning to include the youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma in their bowling plans.

According to Mhambrey, both Tilak and Yashasvi have the ability to provide India with back-up spin option. The young pair is being trained to play the role of part-time bowlers.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib To Lead Bangladesh, No Place for Mahmudullah in the Squad

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib To Lead Bangladesh, No Place for Mahmudullah in the Squad
ADVERTISEMENT
“When you have someone who can chip in, it is nice. I have seen Tilak and Yashasvi bowl since U19 days. They are capable of being good bowlers. They can work on it at this level. When you got options like these, it is nice to have them,” Paras said.

He further added, “We will see them bowl soon hopefully, we are working on it. It will take time. Soon, we will see them bowling an over at least.” 

India, meanwhile, are coming into the United States of America with a 1-2 deficit on the series scoreline. Hardik Pandya's side lost the first two T20I matches against West Indies, but bounced back with a convincing triumph in the third fixture. However, they will still have to win two consecutive fixtures to secure a series victory.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×