ICC World Cup 2023: Time for Indian Selectors To Think Outside the Box

In less than two months, the biggest cricket tournament will be held in India, the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. India’s victories in 1983 and 2011 are the two milestone performances that are etched in the minds of millions of Indian cricket followers.
The effect and the halo of those victories under two legendary and brilliant Indian cricketers, Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, are moments of joy and pride that India revels in, even today.
The Wankhede Stadium was the venue of that glorious hit into the stands by Dhoni in 2011 for a victory, a shot that made Indian cricket finally believe in its potential as world-beaters.
Since then, the face of Indian cricket has changed drastically as the young players who have emerged are far more aggressive, confident and focused than ever before. It transformed the attitude and perception of the way an Indian cricketer looked at the sport, as one where the player is as good if not better than anyone else playing the game.
Indian cricket, which was scaling upwards, finally established itself as the World champions in all formats of the game.
India, thereafter, got the pride of place in world cricket and the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL) catapulted it to a height of utmost glory.
It Seems That India Are Not Ready
With such success comes expectations and to sustain one's position, one needs consistency, amidst enormous pressure. Unfortunately, the Indian team, even though it is seen as one of the best in the world, has not been able to deliver an ICC silverware trophy in the past 10 years.
The ODI World Cup at home in 2023 is just the ideal setting for India to recapture the glory of the 2011 victorious side. The Indian cricket team has world-class players, whether it is in batting or bowling. They have the class, the experience and the knowledge of playing in conditions familiar to them. On paper, India look to be the favourite. However, India’s past performance in major tournaments is a dampener that hangs above them.
Somehow, one feels India is still not ready, both on and off the field. The schedule of the matches has finally seen the light of day. One gathers stadiums are being spruced up on a war footing to meet the quality expected.
Wickets at most venues, with the heavy monsoon rains, will need to be prepared in haste as climate change has made the normal cycle of preparation go completely awry. The task ahead for the BCCI is monumental, although, one expects it to be ready at the very last minute.
The worrying aspect of the 2023 World Cup is not an administrative issue, but, the selection of the Indian squad. The BCCI has got time till 27 September to announce the 15-member final squad, but fitness and performances of players remain a cause of concern.
In keeping with the exhausting schedule of the team in international cricket, one may boast of a cupboard full of players that India have to choose from. However, it is not quantity but quality that one wants in the end.
The ongoing tour of the West Indies has been a complete wash-out where preparation and choosing the Indian World Cup squad is concerned.
Asia Cup Will Be the Litmus Test
The Asia Cup to be held at the beginning of September 2023 is an important tournament for India to finalize their World Cup core group of players. Apart from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, the rest are still uncertain either because of their recent form or on account of injuries.
Hardik Pandya, as an all-rounder, is essential for India, but he needs to be fit to bowl his quota of overs. Then, although Jasprit Bumrah is will be making a comeback in the three-match T20I series against Ireland, there is uncertainty about whether he will be able to bowl ten overs per game during the World Cup. Similarly, there are concerns on KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer's fitness as well.
Will Ajit Agarkar Show Faith in the Youngsters?
There is also a dilemma on whether to trust the veterans of play a punt with the kids, with a section of fans inclining towards a young, and perhaps, more daring side. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Arshdeep Singh have all shown glimpses of brilliance.
A young team won India the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, and many of them played a key role in India's 2011 World Cup triumph.
Ajit Agarkar, the current chief selector of the men's team, was a part of that history-making 2007 team. He will have some decisions to make this time around.
