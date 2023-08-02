Ind vs WI: Hardik Pandya Credits Virat Kohli for His Impressive Show in 3rd ODI

Virat and Rohit Are Integral Parts of the Team: Hardik Pandya

Pandya further supported the team management's decision to rest Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for two consecutive matches, emphasizing the significance of providing younger players with valuable opportunities and exposure.

"Virat and Rohit are a very integral part of the team. And, you know, obviously, this was very important for someone like Rutu to get a game or Axar to get a game because they've been playing cricket for so many years, they know how exactly all these situations have been. So kind of giving them the youngsters exposure and kind of making sure that if we want to check something, we have the opportunity to do it,” he said.

After clinching the ODI series, India will now take on West Indies in five T20Is, starting from 3 August.