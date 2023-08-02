India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan Powers India to a Series Triumph

While Kishan has some way to go to match the exploits of the aforementioned quintet, the dynamic 25-year-old has made a blistering start to his international career over the last two years and is in the mix to earn selection for India at this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Kishan has 617 runs from 17 ODIs since making his international 50-over debut against Sri Lanka in July 2021 and his record-breaking 210 against Bangladesh at the end of last year is the standout performance of his fledgling career to date.

But his efforts against the West Indies have shown the left-hander has more consistency to his game now and his imposing career strike rate in ODI cricket of 107.43 provides India's top-order with yet another good attacking option.