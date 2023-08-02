ADVERTISEMENT
India vs WI: Hardik Pandya Expresses Displeasure Over West Indies' Arrangements

India vs West Indies: Hardik Pandya stated 'basic amenities' must have been taken care of by the hosts.

Nandini Rikhee
Published
Hardik Pandya expressed his displeasure over the arrangements made by the West Indies Cricket, during the post-match presentation after the 3rd ODI. The stand-in skipper stated while Indian players don’t expect luxuries, 'basic amenities' must have been taken care of.

Voicing his concerns Hardik said, “This was one of the nicest grounds we have played in, (but) things can be better when we come to West Indies next time. From travelling to managing a lot of things. Last year also, some hiccups happened. I think it's time for West Indies Cricket to take note of it. We don’t ask for luxury but we need some basic necessities taken care of. West Indies Cricket needs to take note and ensure next time, there are no hiccups.”

The Indian team earlier was unhappy when their late-night flight to Barbados from Trinidad got delayed by four hours, owing to which many Indian players reportedly had to play the first ODI in a sleep-deprived state.

Hardik captained the Indian team second time in a row after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for the 2nd and 3rd ODI. Though Team India lost the 2nd ODI, leveling the series 1-1, they regained dominance in the last ODI and won the series.

