Ind vs SL: Indian Fans Unhappy With Omission of Shikhar Dhawan From ODI Team
India will play three ODIs against Sri Lanka in January 2023.
Veteran opening batter, Shikhar Dhawan has been left out of the Indian team for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka, in a move which was not supported by a section of the fans.
Dhawan had a disappointing outing in the three match ODI series against Bangladesh, failing to reach double-digits on a single occasion. That being said, he was entrusted with the captain's role for most of India's ODI expeditions this year, with the big guns being rested keeping the T20 World Cup 2022 in mind.
But only one half-century in his last 11 ODI matches, coupled with six single-digit scores, has given Dhawan the axe from the ODI side for the series against Sri Lanka.
A section of the Indian fans, however, have expressed their disappointment about the decision on Twitter, given the reliability Dhawan has provided the ODI team with for years
Here is how some fans reacted to the news:
India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.
