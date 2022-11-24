India vs NZ: ‘I Wasn’t Hurt After Being Removed From Captaincy,’ Says Dhawan

With India all set to host the ODI World Cup next year, the pressure to end the wait for a global trophy will multiply, especially after the semifinal exit in the Men's T20 World Cup earlier this month. Dhawan stated that from the series against New Zealand, India will start to get a clearer picture of who will be in the main squad for the quadrennial event.



"To play good cricket and win this series, that's what we are looking for. Of course, it will be a good exposure for the young players to come and play in New Zealand. To test their skills and characters in different conditions, especially been a bit rainy as well, so ball will move. It's a good opportunity for us to show our skills.



"This preparation is all about the (upcoming ODI) World Cup. The young players are forming really well. It good to see that they are doing well and we have a really good idea, who will get a chance to claim a spot in the World Cup squad. It's a bit far, but still have ideas on who will be in the World Cup squad."