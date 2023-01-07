India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: When, & Where to Watch IND vs SL Live Match
Know when, where and how to watch the third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka
Today India will be facing Sri Lanka for the third and final T20I match and they will try to make up for the errors they made in the previous matches of the series, in an attempt to defeat Sri Lanka.
India won the first match by a whisker in the final ball then came up short by 16 runs as Sri Lanka tied the three-match series 1-1. The third and final T20I match will be played in Rajkot which has one of the nation's flattest playing fields and is predicted to be a batting belter. Now, let's have a look at the squad, timings, venue, and live-streaming details.
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20: Squads
India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma*
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Nuwan Thushara, Kasun Rajitha, Sadeera Samarawickrama.
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Details
When will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match be played?
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be played today, 7 January 2023.
Where will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match be played?
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be played in Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.
At what time will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match begin?
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 6.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?
The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.
How can we watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka's 3rd T20I match?
The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
Topics: IND vs SL T20 IND vs SL 3rd T20I
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.