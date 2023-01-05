India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live in India

Hardik Pandya-led India will aim to take the lead in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The two teams are gearing up to lock horns in Pune on Thursday, 5 January 2023. The India vs. Sri Lanka 2nd T20 is scheduled to take place soon, and cricket fans in India are extremely excited. They want India to win the series. If cricket fans in the country want to watch it, they should be aware of the match timings and other details.

Shubman Gill is expected to up the ante in the powerplay overs to keep Ruturaj Gaikwad, his nearest competitor, at a distance. People are looking forward to watching the India vs. Sri Lanka 2nd T20 live match to see which team wins today, on Thursday. We have all the latest details on the upcoming match for you.