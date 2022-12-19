India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Match Date: Timing, Live Streaming, Telecast & More

IND vs BAN Second Test Match Date: The 2nd test match of the India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022 will be played from 22 to 26 December 2022 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Bangladesh.

Prior to the IND vs BAN Test Series, both the teams squared off against each other in the three match ODI series, which was won by the host team by 2-1.

The first test match between India and Bangladesh was won by team India and they are currently leading the test series by 1-0. KL Rahul is the captain of the Indian side during the current test series between India and Bangladesh.

Let us find out when and where to watch the live streaming and telecast of the upcoming India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Match 2022.