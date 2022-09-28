Shubman Gill Scores Maiden Century in English County Championship for Glamorgan

Gill first put on a 57-run stand with Glamorgan skipper David Lloyd (56). Under floodlights on day one, Gill and Billy Root had little trouble in adding 87 runs before the latter got out in the eighth over of the day.

The 23-year-old Indian top-order batter has been in the form of his life having scored a maiden International century -- 130 -- in an ODI against Zimbabwe last month.

Gill missed out on a century by eight runs against Worcestershire earlier this month.