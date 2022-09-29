Arshdeep Singh Elated With 1st T20I Performance Against SA, Gets Lauded by Rahul

"I had thought about what to say if I get the man of the match award and got a little excited (on being eager to come and talk). In the first over DC bhai (Deepak Chahar) set the tone and we knew there was plenty of help from the surface. The plan was to keep it simple and bowl in the right areas," said Arshdeep in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Arshdeep had missed the series against Australia to work on conditioning at NCA and admitted to being refreshed in outwitting the South Africa batters.