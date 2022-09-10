Brett Lee Speaks in Support of Arshdeep, Praises 'Genuine All-Rounder' Hardik

What are your thoughts on Arshdeep Singh and the tough time he's had with so many attacking him after that dropped catch and India's loss to Pakistan?

When you bowl at the death, the limelight is on you. So, you have to deliver. And if you don't, you can get blamed for your team's loss. That has happened to me on numerous occasions. Numerous times where you make that wrong call, you bowl that wrong ball, you don't quite hit your area, and you might get a four or six. But look, that's cricket.

He will learn from that. I think he still has what it takes to be a very efficient death bowler. So, what I am saying is, stick with him, don't destroy the young kid now.

And as a member of the commentary team and the press, I guess, sometimes the easy option these days is to blame someone. I would say to anyone on social media and the press who want to put someone under pressure – you go out there and try and do it with 2 billion people watching, and see how you go.