India vs SA T20I: South Africa Recover From 9/5 to Post 106/8 in Series-Opener

Arshdeep then enticed Rilee Rossouw to drive at a full and swinging away delivery, giving a thick outer edge behind to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and fall for a golden duck. On the very next ball, Arshdeep got a fuller ball to come back in and shatter David Miller's stumps by hitting the top of middle stump.

Returning in the third over, Chahar made it three ducks in five balls for South Africa as Tristan Stubbs tried to cut a short and wide ball over point, but gave a simple catch to a diving Arshdeep at third man.

Amidst the decimation by Arshdeep and Chahar, Markram was leaning into drives through off-side, flicking and pulling over deep mid-wicket for a four and six respectively. His promising knock was cut short by Harshal Patel, with the pacer trapping him lbw in front of middle stump while shuffling across and shaping for a flick.

Parnell and Maharaj hit some boundaries in their 26-run stand for the seventh wicket, before the former holed out to long-off to become Axar Patel's first scalp of the match. Maharaj showed his cheekiness with the bat, reverse scooping Arshdeep for four and going even better with a slash over third man for six on the next ball.

He then hit his third boundary of the over with a well-timed drive wide of mid-off and helped South Africa reach 100-run mark, before being cleaned up by a slower ball from Harshal in the final over.