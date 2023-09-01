India vs Pakistan Match Asia Cup 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast, Weather, Prediction, and Squads: The India vs Pakistan Group A match will be played tomorrow on 2 September 2023 in the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium at Pallekele. Like always, the India vs Pakistan match is no less than a war for all the cricket fans, however, there are slight chances that the match may be postponed due to the rain. Although, no official announcement has been made yet regarding the same. The IND vs PAK match on 2 Sep will be the opening Asia Cup match for the men in blue, while as it is second match for Group A team Pakistan.
Pakistan started their Asia Cup 2023 journey on a good note by defeating Nepal with 238 runs. Pakistan is currently leading the Asia Cup Group A Points Table with 2 points. In the Group B, Sri Lanka is leading the points table after defeating Bangladesh by 5 wickets.
The Group A teams of Asia Cup 2023 include India, Pakistan, Nepal while as the Group B includes Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka. Both team India and Pakistan are currently in a great form after defeating Ireland and Afghanistan in T20I and ODI Series respectively.
A total of 13 matches will be played in the Asia Cup 2023. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are co-hosting this year's Asia Cup. Cricket lovers must note down that all the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup matches will be played in the Sri Lanka. Let us check out all the important details about the upcoming India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash 2023 below.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match 2023 Date
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played on Saturday, 2 September 2023.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match 2023 Time
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3 pm IST. The toss will be held half an hour early from the scheduled time.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match 2023 Squads
Here are the India and Pakistan team Squads for tomorrow's match.
Team India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.
Team Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Muhammad Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Muhammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match 2023 Venue
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played in the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium at Pallekele.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match 2023 Live Telecast in India
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match 2023 Live Streaming in India
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match 2023 Weather
The weather forecast at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is rainy. Balagolla storm is anticipated to bring heavy rains on Saturday.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match 2023 Tickets
India vs Pakistan tickets in the Asia Cup 2023 are currently in high demand. This is the first ODI match between India and Pakistan since 2019. Interested fans can book the IND vs PAK Asia Cup match tickets online on the official website of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), pcb.com.pk.
