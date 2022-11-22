India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch in India
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Take a look at where you can watch the match live in India on Tuesday, 22 November.
Team India is currently heading 1-0 in the T20I series which consists of three matches. It is important to note that India beat New Zealand in the second T20I match on Sunday. The third T20I match between India vs New Zealand is all set to take place on Tuesday, 22 November. This is the final match between the two teams. The first match was cancelled due to rain and now Team India is focusing on the third match to win the series.
Cricket fans are eagerly waiting to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match on Tuesday. Fans in India want the Men in Blue to win the T20 series. New Zealand will also try their best to win the match on Tuesday and level the series. We have all the latest live-streaming details for you.
Here are India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 live streaming details, date, time, and other updates that you must note if you are planning to watch the match in India. Know all the details so that you can watch the match on time.
What is the date of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match as per the official schedule?
According to the official schedule, India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I is all set to be played today, on Tuesday, 22 November 2022.
What are the match timings of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?
India vs New Zealand 3rd and final T20I will begin on Tuesday at 12 PM IST. Cricket fans should take note of the date and time if they want to watch India play against New Zealand in the third match.
What is the venue of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?
India will play against New Zealand at McLean Park, Napier, in the final T20I match on Tuesday, at the scheduled time.
On which TV channel can you watch India vs New Zealand T20I match in India?
Viewers in India can watch India vs New Zealand 3rd and final T20I on DD Sports at the scheduled time.
Where can you watch India vs New Zealand final T20I match live streaming in the country?
Viewers can watch the live streaming of the match on Amazon Prime Video at the scheduled date and time. One must stay alert to know the live scores and details of the match.
