East Bengal vs Odisha Live Streaming: How to Watch Indian Super League 2022 Live
Indian Super League 2022: East Bengal FC will face Odisha FC on Friday, 18 November at 7:30 pm IST.
The East Bengal FC and Odisha FC are looking forward to facing each other in their upcoming game today, on Friday, 18 November. Fans are extremely excited to watch East Bengal play against Odisha on Friday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Both teams are gearing up to put in all their efforts in the upcoming match. Viewers can watch the Indian Super League 2022 match live in their homes at the scheduled date and time.
Kolkata giants East Bengal FC secured their second win of the season after playing against Bengaluru FC in their previous India Super League 2022 fixture. Now, the team is aiming to defeat Odisha FC on Friday. Fans should know all the latest details about East Bengal FC and Odisha FC Indian Super League 2022 match before the game begins.
Here are the date, time, live-streaming details, and other updates of the East Bengal FC and Odisha FC Indian Super League 2022 match that viewers must note down.
What is the date of the East Bengal FC and Odisha FC ISL 2022 match?
The match is all set to be played on Friday, 18 November 2022 as per the date mentioned on the official schedule.
At what time will the East Bengal FC and Odisha FC Indian Super League 2022 be played?
The East Bengal FC will face the Odisha FC on Friday at 7:30 pm IST, according to the time stated on the schedule. Take note of the time if you want to watch the entire match.
What is the venue of the East Bengal FC and Odisha FC match on Friday?
The match will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on the scheduled date and time.
Which TV channel will broadcast the East Bengal FC and Odisha FC match for viewers?
You can watch the East Bengal FC and Odisha FC Indian Super League 2022 on Star Sports Network from 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live streaming of the East Bengal FC and Odisha FC match?
You can watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League 2022 on the Disney+Hotstar app from anywhere you want.
